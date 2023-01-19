Hardman ruled out for AFC Divisional

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs ruled wide receiver Mecole Hardman out for Saturday’s AFC Divisional game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hardman was designated to return from injured reserve on Jan. 4 before being listed as inactive for the Chiefs’ regular season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The fourth-year receiver out of Georgia had not missed a game during his NFL career until he was put on injured reserve prior to the Chiefs first matchup with the Jaguars in Week 10.

Head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Hardman’s body was not responding well to practice. He was listed as out with an abdominal injury during his time on injured reserve.

“It’s not responding the way he wants it to,” Reid said of Hardman’s injury, which the organization is listing as an injury to the pelvis during this week’s injury report.

Reid said Thursday that tight end Jody Fortson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire were unlikely to return in time for Saturday’s game. Defensive end Frank Clark, wide receiver Skyy Moore and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed were all listed as full participants in Thursday’s practice.

Kansas City defeated the Jaguars, 27-17 in that game. A rematch between the two teams is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT.

