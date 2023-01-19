Former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dies

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly three years after retiring from narcotics detection and patrol, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced that K9 Diogi has died.

K9 Diogi served with the Sheriff’s Office for over five years, working in locating dangerous drugs, apprehending wanted persons, locating missing and endangered persons, and protecting his fellow deputies.

During retirement, Diogi lived with Sft. Eli Postlethwait, along with his wife and their four children.

Sheriff Darryl Forte announced the death of K9 Diogi on Thursday.

Diogi was nearly 11 years old.

