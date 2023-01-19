FORECAST: Slick conditions and temps near freezing Thursday

Low pressure continues to slowly move to the northeast through Thursday morning and into the afternoon. Mist and/or a drizzle has been common around the metro and south, while further north near Atchison and St. Joe is experiencing a wintry mix. Near Holt County and up to Maryville, snow showers have been common. Slick conditions on the roads will be a concern, along with lower visibility.

Temperatures drop near the freezing mark early in the morning. We’ll see a better opportunity for a wintry mix as far south as Butler and the Clinton areas, mainly between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Take caution driving this morning and allow yourself extra time on the roads. By noon, the threat of rain and mix will have moved to the east, and we develop a powerful west/northwest flow. This keeps temperatures this afternoon rather low, featured between 34 and 39 degrees, accompanied by wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Wind chill values will range between the upper teens and the lower 20s Thursday afternoon.

We will slightly rebound temperatures to the upper 30s and lower 40s by Friday, as another low approaches from the west. By Saturday, the low will interact with the area and develop both chances for rain and snow. That being said, the metro has a much better chance to interact with snowfall rather than rain. Snow accumulation models indicate totals may range between 1 and 4 inches, with the greatest accumulation near St. Joe and north. This can change quickly, though, in the time we have before Saturday, so stay with KCTV5 for the latest snow total chances.

Flurry action may remain into Sunday morning and begin to clear out by 10 a.m. Temperatures are expected to remain near average, hovering between the upper 30s and the lower 40s clear through next week, with a few chances for a wintry mix in the middle of next week.

