Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

FORECAST: Little, if any, snow accumulation expected Thursday

By Alena Lee
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In many areas, the rain finally came to an end this evening. A few scattered showers will push through overnight. As we head through Thursday morning, we can’t rule out a few more showers developing with some snow mixing in. Accumulation from the snow will be minor and may only pile up on your car or elevated surfaces. Roads will mainly be wet during the morning commute, but things will be drier by the afternoon. The storm system that’s responsible for the precipitation will pull away around that time, leaving us with partly sunny skies on a chilly day. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for much of the afternoon and evening hours.

If the clouds clear Friday morning, we are expecting temperatures to bottom out near 20 degrees. On Friday afternoon, temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s and low 40s. Active weather is looking better pronounced for the weekend, though.

So far, our forecast track shows some snow trying to develop late Saturday afternoon and evening. Most of the activity will exit early Sunday. Right now, we might get an inch of snow at best. Some of that snow could be fairly wet and mix with rain, so that’ll likely cut into some of the totals. After that, we should be dry by Sunday afternoon.

As we head through next week, it looks like we won’t be completely done with the active weather pattern. We could see another wave come in on Monday. That one looks to be minor, with very little accumulation -- if any. Other than a few more chances for showers, we stay pretty cool for most of next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rain expected for most of Wednesday
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Wet All Wednesday
It will rain for most of the day; there’s a chance of seeing a wintry mix or snow farther north.
FORECAST: Rain expected for most of Wednesday
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Tuesday
FORECAST: 40s Tuesday, with wet weather later in the week