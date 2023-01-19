FORECAST: Little, if any, snow accumulation expected Thursday

In many areas, the rain finally came to an end this evening. A few scattered showers will push through overnight. As we head through Thursday morning, we can’t rule out a few more showers developing with some snow mixing in. Accumulation from the snow will be minor and may only pile up on your car or elevated surfaces. Roads will mainly be wet during the morning commute, but things will be drier by the afternoon. The storm system that’s responsible for the precipitation will pull away around that time, leaving us with partly sunny skies on a chilly day. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for much of the afternoon and evening hours.

If the clouds clear Friday morning, we are expecting temperatures to bottom out near 20 degrees. On Friday afternoon, temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s and low 40s. Active weather is looking better pronounced for the weekend, though.

So far, our forecast track shows some snow trying to develop late Saturday afternoon and evening. Most of the activity will exit early Sunday. Right now, we might get an inch of snow at best. Some of that snow could be fairly wet and mix with rain, so that’ll likely cut into some of the totals. After that, we should be dry by Sunday afternoon.

As we head through next week, it looks like we won’t be completely done with the active weather pattern. We could see another wave come in on Monday. That one looks to be minor, with very little accumulation -- if any. Other than a few more chances for showers, we stay pretty cool for most of next week.

