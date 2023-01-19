Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

3 companies awarded $2.6M to build electric vehicle charging stations in Mo.

Three companies were awarded $2.6 million in funding to build electric vehicle charging stations.
Three companies were awarded $2.6 million in funding to build electric vehicle charging stations.(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Three companies were awarded $2.6 million in funding to build electric vehicle charging stations.

The three recipients include: Francis Energy in Branson, Chillicothe, Farmington, Hannibal, Macon, Maryville, Poplar Bluff and Sedalia; Universal EV LLC in Cabool and SugarFoot Convenience Store LLC in Collins.

A list of 10 awardees and details about the funding program are available online.

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the projects will complete Missouri’s highway charging network plan under the Volkswagen Trust.

The department said it received more than 40 applications from local governments and businesses located near the specified highway intersections.

They said an impartial scoring committee evaluated each application on the proposed project’s technical aspects.

“The department is pleased to play a role in enhancing Missouri’s charging infrastructure network and partnering with stakeholders to develop a practical and efficient plan,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “The charging installations are making it possible for electric vehicle owners to travel across the state of Missouri, using services along the way.”

In addition to the 12 sites previously established, the department said the 10 latest awards fulfill the highway network plan and will likely fully utilize the Volkswagen Trust funding dedicated to charging infrastructure.

Missouri received approximately $41 million in trust funds from Volkswagen for mitigation projects. With stakeholder support, the department dedicated approximately $6 million, or 15 percent, of Missouri’s allocation to creating a network of electric vehicle charging stations.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Butch is 80, Patty is 79, and still live in their hometown of Kirksville, Missouri.
‘Willing to do anything’: Kirksville sibling reflect on kidney transplant 56 years ago
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office announced that K9 Diogi has died.
Former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dies
New York Yankees' Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game...
Report: Royals signing veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman
FILE - U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., speaks to Republican volunteers during a campaign stop...
Defendant: God issued threat to Congressman Jake LaTurner through me
Ed Asner through the years.
‘To honor his legacy’: Ed Asner’s family donates Golden Globe award to Wyandotte HS