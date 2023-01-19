3 companies awarded $2.6M to build electric vehicle charging stations in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Three companies were awarded $2.6 million in funding to build electric vehicle charging stations.

The three recipients include: Francis Energy in Branson, Chillicothe, Farmington, Hannibal, Macon, Maryville, Poplar Bluff and Sedalia; Universal EV LLC in Cabool and SugarFoot Convenience Store LLC in Collins.

A list of 10 awardees and details about the funding program are available online.

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the projects will complete Missouri’s highway charging network plan under the Volkswagen Trust.

The department said it received more than 40 applications from local governments and businesses located near the specified highway intersections.

They said an impartial scoring committee evaluated each application on the proposed project’s technical aspects.

“The department is pleased to play a role in enhancing Missouri’s charging infrastructure network and partnering with stakeholders to develop a practical and efficient plan,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “The charging installations are making it possible for electric vehicle owners to travel across the state of Missouri, using services along the way.”

In addition to the 12 sites previously established, the department said the 10 latest awards fulfill the highway network plan and will likely fully utilize the Volkswagen Trust funding dedicated to charging infrastructure.

Missouri received approximately $41 million in trust funds from Volkswagen for mitigation projects. With stakeholder support, the department dedicated approximately $6 million, or 15 percent, of Missouri’s allocation to creating a network of electric vehicle charging stations.

