21-year-old charged in connection with July’s mass shooting in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 21-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged in connection with a mass shooting that happened in Westport last summer.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Lavont A. Carter has been charged with second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of second-degree assault, and six counts of armed criminal action.

In response to questions from KCTV5 News, the prosecutor’s office clarified that Lavont Carter was previously charged in connection with a shooting in Westport that happened in 2020 along Mill Street. However, that case was dismissed in 2022 due to a lack of witness cooperation.

These latest charges stem from what happened on July 10, 2022, at Westport Ale House.

According to court records, a large crowd was involved in an altercation inside and outside of the establishment.

Six people were injured as a result of the shooting. KCTV5 News reported that one of them passed away as a result, hence the murder charge.

The prosecutor’s office said that surveillance from the area showed Carter outside the location, raising his arm in a shooting position.

Surveillance also shows victims reacting and limping or falling to the floor.

The video then shows Carter leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Spent shell casings were located at the scene.

These latest charges were filed in November, but the charging documents were placed under seal until he could be taken into custody. We are now able to share this information because, according to the prosecutor’s office, he was taken into custody this week.

Carter’s mugshot is not yet available. KCTV5 News has requested one.

Previous coverage:

