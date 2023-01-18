With 100 days to go, KCMO continues prepping to host NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are 100 days away from one of the largest sports weekends Kansas City will ever see, as the city hosts this year’s NFL Draft.

“We can throw a football from our roof and hit where it’s going to be,” said David Lopez, General Manager of Manny’s Restaurant. “It’s exciting,”

Manny’s Restaurant is one of many businesses in the Crossroads with a front row seat to the 2023 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to kick off on April 27 between Union Station and the WWI Museum and Memorial.

“Right out of the gate, we are going to be extremely busy,” Lopez said. “Day one, first round of the draft, it’s going to be very exciting. Chiefs have a lot of picks in all three day, so that’s awesome, as well.”

Lopez said they are already working on plans to ensure they are ready. Part of that is making sure they are fully staffed.

He said they’ll be up for the challenge due to the combination of their current staff, former employees willing to come back and assist, and possibly some new employees.

“It’s an event that’s going to be able to touch multiple aspects of our business,” Lopez said. “From a private event, from catering and of course -- our bread and butter -- just selling the taco at the table. So, we are very excited about it.”

Lopez is also part of the KC Restaurant Association and Visit KC. He said that, as the association and restaurants around the metro are all preparing for this influx of business, there are still many unknowns.

“What are the guidelines that the NFL is asking us to abide by?” Lopez said. “What do we apply for? What do we need for the application process? What are the credentials? What do we need to have in order to service the NFL and be approved by them?”

Those are questions that he believes will be answered by the NFL in due time. But, restaurants aren’t the only ones planning ahead.

City leaders are already anticipating the draft will bring in more than $100 million in revenue.

That’s why, as they prepare for the NFL Draft, they are looking to allocate $3 million from their Convention and Tourism Fund to the KC Sports Commission to help. Before the money gets allocated, it must be voted on by the city council.

Councilwoman Melissa Robinson of the 3rd District told KCTV5 News she’ll be voting “yes.”

“It takes money to throw a party and the NFL Draft is a big party,” Councilwoman Robinson said. “We want people to have a good time. We want our city to look nice. We want to be able to make those expenditures that are needed to also make it a safe experience, too.”

The city council could vote on this measure during their meeting on Thursday.

