Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Wildwood mayor announces plans to run for Missouri Senate seat

Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin
Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin(City of Wildwood)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – The Mayor of Wildwood has announced his plans to run for the Missouri Senate District 15 seat.

Jim Bowlin has been the city’s mayor since 2016. His second term in the position will end in 2024.

“Crime is hitting everyone in the District and our State and Federal governments are spending too much. This has resulted in higher costs for everyday items and it is hurting our families,” Bowlin said. “I will fight for greater transparency at all levels of government, support law enforcement, punish criminals, and eliminate waste and abuse of Missourians’ tax dollars.”

Bowlin will run as a Republican for the seat currently held by Andrew Koenig. District 15 includes parts of central, southwest and west St. Louis County.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missouri Governor Mike Parson State of the State Address centered on infrastructure, workforce...
Gov. Parson outlines infrastructure, government reform, public safety, more in State of the State Address
Missouri Governor Mike Parson delivers State of the State address.
WATCH LIVE @ 3 p.m.: Missouri Governor Parson delivers State of the State address
KC Streetcar service will extend its weeknight hours beginning Monday.
KC Streetcar hours extended in response to increased ridership
Leslie Williams.
Wanted: Leslie Williams
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 file photo, Lil Jon performs during Shaq's Fun House at...
Lil Jon to perform at halftime of Chiefs-Jags