Wildwood mayor announces plans to run for Missouri Senate seat

WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – The Mayor of Wildwood has announced his plans to run for the Missouri Senate District 15 seat.

Jim Bowlin has been the city’s mayor since 2016. His second term in the position will end in 2024.

“Crime is hitting everyone in the District and our State and Federal governments are spending too much. This has resulted in higher costs for everyday items and it is hurting our families,” Bowlin said. “I will fight for greater transparency at all levels of government, support law enforcement, punish criminals, and eliminate waste and abuse of Missourians’ tax dollars.”

Bowlin will run as a Republican for the seat currently held by Andrew Koenig. District 15 includes parts of central, southwest and west St. Louis County.

