Wanted: Leslie Williams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Leslie L. Williams is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Missouri for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, his last known address was near 10th and Forest in Kansas City, Missouri. His current whereabouts are unknown, however.

Williams, 63, is known to be armed and should be considered dangerous.

He is described as being a white man who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and who weighs 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos on his arms and right shoulder.

He has also been known to use the aliases of Leslie Holesapple and Leslie Wilson.

If you know where he is or where he might be, you are asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

