Trophy belonging to Len Dawson stolen in early ‘80s recovered, police say

A trophy that belonged to Len Dawson was recovered after police found it inside a stolen car.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 46-year-old trophy belonging to the late Chiefs great Len Dawson has been recovered.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department stated that on Jan. 6, officers were made aware of a shoplifting suspect at a shopping center who had walked out “with a large amount of merchandise.”

Police later found the suspect had left the store with about $6,500 worth of stolen clothes, jewelry, cologne and electronics. A release indicated the individual had also been driving a stolen car.

When law enforcement searched the suspect’s car, they found other stolen materials, including a silver trophy.

ALSO READ: ‘He was all class:’ Local broadcasters remember Len Dawson

The trophy had the name “Len Dawson” engraved on it and had been given to the star signal-caller “for his years of ‘Meritorious Service in Pro Football’ in 1976,” police stated.

The police department was able to return the trophy to Dawson’s widow, Linda, who “was overjoyed to have it back in her possession.”

Officers said the trophy was likely stolen sometime in the early 1980s.

Police said the name of the suspect has not been released due to not being formally charged as of Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ: Kansas City, football community remembers Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson

