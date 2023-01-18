Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local daycare has had to close because of theft and vandalism damage, leaving families to quickly find other child care.

Upper Room Early Learning Center had been leasing space from the Swope Ridge Geriatric Center, which moved out of its building at 5900 Swope Parkway last spring. The building is owned by Kansas City.

Tonia Gilbert, CEO of Upper Room, said the daycare had to close just before Christmas because of theft and vandalism damage. Someone had stolen plumbing and wiring components from the vacant sections of the property. A few days later, when the employees returned, they found there was also no heat in the building. Gilbert said the daycare closed again while the city continued to assess the damage and repairs.

“That’s where we’ve been encountering the things we’ve been encountering now,” Gilbert said.

After a few weeks, an Upper Room employee stopped by the property to check on it. The gates had been chained off and Gilbert said the daycare was informed that it would be unsafe to go inside.

“It means the parents, at the last minute, are trying to find secure locations to take their children,” she said.

One of those parents was Emily Keimig, who had been taking her daughter to Upper Room for the past year. She said she was disappointed to find out the daycare was closing and worried about finding another affordable option.

“It’s demoralizing,” Keimig said. “Vandalism causing our daycare to close with no notice? It’s disappointing.”

A media spokesperson for the city said they had to close the building because of unsafe conditions caused by the theft and vandalism.

“The HVAC system, building security, and safety infrastructure are not functional. As this happened suddenly, we were unable to close it with notice. There is no estimated time of reopening for this facility,” they wrote.

Gilbert said Upper Room had already been looking for a new space following Swope Ridge’s departure, but had planned on staying at its current location until at least the end of January.

“We’re doing everything we can to either reenter the building or move those services elsewhere,” she said.

