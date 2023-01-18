Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Subcontractor dies after fall from bucket lift, police say

A cable company subcontractor died after falling from a bucket lift, like this one, that...
A cable company subcontractor died after falling from a bucket lift, like this one, that encountered utility wires while the vehicle was traveling on a road, officials said.(daseaford/Getty Images via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANGELEY, Maine (AP) — A cable company subcontractor died after falling from a bucket lift that encountered utility wires while the vehicle was traveling on a road, officials said.

The man was in the bucket, which was extended, when it hit utility wires suspended over Route 4, which also serves as Main Street in Rangeley, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene from injuries related to the fall on Tuesday morning, she said. The road was closed until 4 p.m.

The man worked for Consolidated Communications. The death remains under investigation by Maine State Police and the Department of Labor, Moss said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia authorities say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the drowning of 4-year-old...
Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Hy-Vee recalls pot roast dinners over food allergen concerns
Missouri Governor Mike Parson State of the State Address centered on infrastructure, workforce...
Gov. Parson outlines infrastructure, government reform, public safety, more in State of the State Address
The KC Zoo hosted a gender reveal for a baby rhino on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
KC Zoo asking for help voting on name of baby rhino
Madison Brooks, a sophomore at Louisiana State University, was hit and killed by a vehicle,...
Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say