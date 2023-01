KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Ward Parkway and Wornall Road.

No students were on the bus at the time.

The driver was not injured.

No further details are available.

No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire in KCMO on Tuesday. (Shared with KCTV5 News by @j_lampone on Instagram)

