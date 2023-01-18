Recent Mega Millions jackpot run means millions for Missouri education

Aging & Style
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Buying a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Missouri for the recent 26-drawing run is adding up for the state’s public education programs.

According to the Missouri Lottery, $12.1 million from Mega Millions sales during the jackpot run will go to elementary, secondary and higher education programs in the state.

The run started October 16 and ended on Friday, January 13. Someone purchased a ticket in Maine for the $1.35 billion grand prize.

In addition to Missouri’s education system receiving a chunk of the sales, the lottery said there more than $6.7 million in prizes won and $1.4 million in commissions for retailers in the state.

Missouri lottery reports one ticket worth $2 million, two worth $1 million, one with a $40,000 prize and 10 others worth $10,000 each were won last week.

One of the $10,000 winning ticket prizes was sold at D-Mart on William Street in Cape Girardeau.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. This would be between April 16 and July 12, depending on the ticket’s drawing date.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, Jan. 20.

The estimated jackpot is $20 million.

