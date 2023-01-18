Pet of the Day: Floki

Floki’s owner told his neighbor he had to leave town for a while and asked if she could watch his cat.

Being a good neighbor and cat lover, she agreed.

However, the owner fled the country! After stealing money from the local gas station!

Floki is gorgeously timid.

She loves people, gentle petting, and being talked to.

She needs a patient human to help her feel safe and loved.

To learn more about her, click here to visit the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter’s website.

If you want to take Floki home, fill out a “pre-adopt application” by clicking here. They’ll then contact you about an appointment.

