Man convicted of girlfriend’s 2018 murder found dead in Hutchinson prison

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who had been convicted of his girlfriend’s 2018 murder was found dead in his Hutchinson prison cell.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that inmate Juan Caballeros-Yescas, 30, was found dead in his cell that morning. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical personnel arrived.

KDOC indicated that despite life-saving measures, Caballeros-Yescas was pronounced dead by medical staff. His cause of death remains pending the results of an independent autopsy. However, a preliminary assessment found the death was not caused by COVID-19.

Per protocol, when an inmate dies in its custody, KDOC said the death is under investigation by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation into Caballeros-Yescas’s death remains ongoing.

KDOC noted that Caballeros-Yescas was serving a 270-month - 22.5 year - prison sentence following a Sedgwick Co. conviction of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Caballeros-Yescas was convicted for the July 2018 murder of his girlfriend, Lucy Mojica.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.