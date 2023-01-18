Aging & Style
Lil Jon to perform at halftime of Chiefs-Jags

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 file photo, Lil Jon performs during Shaq's Fun House at...
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 file photo, Lil Jon performs during Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta. Bruno Mars may have wrapped up his massive "24K Magic World Tour" last year, but the singer gave one more glimpse into his stellar show the night before the Super Bowl. He was joined by Cardi B and Lil Jon on the final night of the three-night festival at the State Farm Arena, next door to where the New England Patriots will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53 Sunday. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)(Omar Vega | Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs fans will have to be ‘OK!’ with the organization’s latest halftime performer selection.

The Chiefs and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced Wednesday that rapper Lil Jon would be performing at halftime of the AFC Divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars and Chiefs will play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A win would send the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth consecutive season under the guidance of head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

