Legislators anticipate Governor Parsons State of the State address

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Republicans and Democrats are anticipating Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s State of the State address for Wednesday afternoon.

Democrats are hoping to hear the governor’s plans to address the issue of childcare increasing state workers’ pay. They are focused on ensuring that Missouri has a strong workforce and can be competitive in the job market. So far, the governor has recommended an 8.7% for all state employees, but that could change as the legislative session progresses. One topic that both sides of the aisle are prioritizing is education.

“I would like to see parents more empowered, more enabled to make educated decisions with their kids, what’s best for their kids,” said State Representative Bishop Davidson of Republic. “I would like to see a system that doesn’t assume one size fits all, and instead, instead, allows parents to be engaged as a part of that process throughout, you know, from one year to the next.”

There are several issues that our local leaders are hoping to hear the governor address. Child care, public safety, and education, to name a few. Leaders on both sides say they are looking forward to hearing the governor’s priorities for this legislative session.

Republicans hope to hear more about the governor’s plans to improve education. With several bills on the floor regarding education, leaders are hoping to make progress on that issue. Democrats look forward to hearing about the governor’s plans to support state workers.

“For me, as a member of the legislature who oversees state government, I think it’s really important that we’re a competitive employer, that we become an employer of choice that people want to come work for the state government,” said State Representative Betsey Fogle of Springfield. “You know, I think there’s nothing more important than that state government does and ensure the well-being of children in this state. And I think we have a lot of work to do. And starting with making sure that people want to come work in those fields right now. I think the last statistic I saw was that we have 7000 open positions across state government here in Missouri, and those are jobs that work for the people. I’m hoping that we can invest in the state workforce to make sure that government continues to work for the people.”

Governor Parson will deliver the State of the State address Wednesday, January 18, at 3 p.m. it will be live-streamed on Ky3.com and our Facebook page.

