KCPD investigating life-threatening shooting outside apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a shooting that happened outside an apartment building on Tuesday evening.

It happened at 6:11 p.m. outside the apartment building on E. 42nd Street, just east of Pittman Road. The area is just south of I-70 and north of Riss Lake.

One man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. At last check, he was in critical condition.

A suspect has not yet been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Police are still working to learn what led up to it.

