KCPD investigating homicide in 4600 block of Montgall

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.(KCTV5 News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The death of a man Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri, is being investigated as a homicide.

Kansas City Missouri Police said officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Montgall at 3 p.m. on a keep the peace call regarding found property that involved a vehicle. When they searched the vehicle, KCPD officers found a man dead inside.

Police said 24-year-old Adam Blackstock was found dead in the vehicle.

Based on evidence at the scene, police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.

