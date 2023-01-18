Aging & Style
KC Zoo asking for help voting on name of baby rhino

The KC Zoo hosted a gender reveal for a baby rhino on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
The KC Zoo hosted a gender reveal for a baby rhino on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.(Courtesy of Kansas City Zoo)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo needs your help. After the recent birth of a baby eastern black rhinoceros, the Zoo is asking for the public’s help naming it.

The request from the Zoo comes after the Zoo hosted a gender reveal on Sunday.

Animal care specialists have narrowed the naming options down to five options for the baby girl rhino.

  • Eve (She was born on New Year’s Eve)
  • Kiara (Swahili for “princess”)
  • Mandazi (type of fried bread originated on Swahili coast)
  • Azula (from Avatar: The Last Airbender, the princess of the Fire Nation)
  • Zumi (because mom Zuri gets the zoomies; can also mean “happy dance”)

The deadline for voting is Sunday, Jan. 22, at 11:59 p.m. The eastern black rhinoceros is a critically endangered species with only about 740 of them alive in the wild.

Vote here on the name.

