KC Zoo asking for help voting on name of baby rhino
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo needs your help. After the recent birth of a baby eastern black rhinoceros, the Zoo is asking for the public’s help naming it.
The request from the Zoo comes after the Zoo hosted a gender reveal on Sunday.
Animal care specialists have narrowed the naming options down to five options for the baby girl rhino.
- Eve (She was born on New Year’s Eve)
- Kiara (Swahili for “princess”)
- Mandazi (type of fried bread originated on Swahili coast)
- Azula (from Avatar: The Last Airbender, the princess of the Fire Nation)
- Zumi (because mom Zuri gets the zoomies; can also mean “happy dance”)
The deadline for voting is Sunday, Jan. 22, at 11:59 p.m. The eastern black rhinoceros is a critically endangered species with only about 740 of them alive in the wild.
Vote here on the name.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.