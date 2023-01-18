KC Zoo asking for help voting on name of baby rhino

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo needs your help. After the recent birth of a baby eastern black rhinoceros, the Zoo is asking for the public’s help naming it.

The request from the Zoo comes after the Zoo hosted a gender reveal on Sunday.

Animal care specialists have narrowed the naming options down to five options for the baby girl rhino.

Eve (She was born on New Year’s Eve)

Kiara (Swahili for “princess”)

Mandazi (type of fried bread originated on Swahili coast)

Azula (from Avatar: The Last Airbender, the princess of the Fire Nation)

Zumi (because mom Zuri gets the zoomies; can also mean “happy dance”)

The deadline for voting is Sunday, Jan. 22, at 11:59 p.m. The eastern black rhinoceros is a critically endangered species with only about 740 of them alive in the wild.

Vote here on the name.

