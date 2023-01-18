KC Streetcar hours extended in response to increased ridership

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Extended weeknight hours are coming to the Kansas City Streetcar service.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, the KC Streetcar its service to midnight as a direct response to an increase in ridership and downtown activity.

“We anticipate strong and growing ridership demand this spring with the downtown activities related to the Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships and the NFL Draft,” said Tom Gerend, Executive Director of KC Streetcar Authority. “The time is now to expand our service hours and capacity to keep Kansas City moving.”

The new hours of operation are:

Monday through Thursday: 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Friday: 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m. (no change)

Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m. (no change)

Sunday: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

According to KC Streetcar, ridership has steadily increased since the early months of COVID-19 in 2020. In 2022, the service said it provided rides to more than 1.5 million passenger trips, a 45 percent increase over 2021 ridership numbers and a 200 percent increase over 2020 numbers.

Since opening in May 2016, KC Streetcar said it has served more than 11.2 million passenger trips.

The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 8-11. The Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 9-12. The NFL Draft will come to Kansas City from April 27-29.

