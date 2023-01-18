Aging & Style
Jury finds man guilty of murder following shooting at Johnson County Library in 2020

Dvonte Jamal Brown.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A jury has found a man guilty of murder following a shooting at a public library in Overland Park nearly three years ago.

According to the Johnson County District Attorney, a jury found 30-year-old Dvonte Jamal Brown guilty of first-degree murder.

On April 8, 2020, officers went to the Johnson County Public Library in Overland Park regarding an armed disturbance.

When they arrived, they found Micah A. Babick dead in the parking lot.

The Overland Park Police Department and the Johnson County Crime Lab conducted an investigation and ultimately arrested Brown.

He is set to be sentenced on March 29.

