Feds arrest southwest Missouri man accused of assaulting officer during breach of U.S. Capitol

SENECA, Mo. (KY3) - Federal authorities arrested a southwest Missouri man on felony charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Kyler Joseph Bard, 26, of Seneca, Mo., is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and civil disorder, both felonies, as well as entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building or grounds, and engaging in an act of violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Investigators said on January 6, 2021, Bard was standing on a ledge on the Upper West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol, where officers, including one in particular, had formed a police line as a barrier. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Body Worn Camera (BWC) footage showed at approximately 3:30 p.m., Bard was walking on top of the ledge and carrying a megaphone and, shortly after that, could be heard yelling, “Move! Move! Move! We gotta push! We gotta push! Let’s go! We gotta go! Let’s go!” Investigators say Bard then turned directly to an officer. and as he yelled, “let’s push!” Bard pushed the officer. The officer repelled Bard’s assault, and Bard fell backward.

Following the January 6 attack, investigators say images of Bard participating in the riot appeared on the internet. Based on the images, the FBI created a profile for Bard with the moniker “AFO-447.” The FBI posted images of Bard to its website and social media to seek public assistance in identifying him.

In the 24 months since January 6, 2021, more than 950 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 284 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

