Capital Project Funds Program to provide nearly $45 million to connect Kansans to high-speed internet

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that $44.5 million will be awarded to nine service providers to extend high-speed internet to 18,468 locations in 15 underserved counties across the state. The money is part of the third and final award phase of the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Infrastructure Program.

“The Capital Projects Fund represents a giant step toward getting every Kansan connected to high-speed internet,” Kelly said. “With this funding, we’re closer than ever to reaching our goal of making Kansas a top 10 state for broadband access by 2030.”

Funding from the CPF Program helps make broadband connections in critical areas of the state that lack access to high-speed internet. The targeted counties have as few as five locations per square mile, which has prevented providers from investing the resources needed to deliver quality broadband options.

“The CPF program is a historic win for the state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Through this grant program, we are supporting Kansans most in need by connecting the unserved, underserved, and those located in counties with high economic risk.”

The Kansas Office of Broadband Development received 141 applications for projects totaling more than $600 million. In total, 24 projects were funded.

Mokan Dial will receive $5,590,145 for a project in Miami County. WANRack will receive $400,000 for projects in Johnson County.

