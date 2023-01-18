Brandon Herring’s mother searches for justice 6 years after her son’s homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother is on a mission to get justice for her son six years after searchers discovered his body in a creek bed near Swope Park.

Brandon Herring was just 21 years old at the time of his death.

His mother, Rhonda Herring, said someone else’s actions made her life take a sudden turn. Instead of celebrating her son’s 27th birthday this year, Rhonda released 27 balloons at a vigil Tuesday to honor him and what could have been. His body was discovered just two weeks before the birth of his first son.

“I was watching the news and they found a body in Swope Park,” Herring said. “Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions’ families were looking for their girls and they found my baby.”

She said that, as soon as she saw a body was found, she knew in her heart it was her son.

“He was my Mac Bear,” Herring said. “My big teddy bear sweetheart.”

Brandon Herring never got to watch his son, King Joseph, grow up or be there for milestones like his son’s first basketball game.

Herring said the pain of losing her son is constant. Seeing his case remain unsolved has been unbearable.

”I want you to look me in my eyes and see the pain, the bitterness, the anger,” Herring said. “This doesn’t just affect me. This affects his nieces, nephews, sisters, brothers, uncles and aunties.”

Not seeing his killer caught has taken a toll on her physically and mentally.

“I’m going to fight until death depart for accountability and responsibility for my son. This is a detour in life that I wasn’t expecting,” Herring said. “Now, I have to be an advocate for my baby.”

Anyone with information about Brandon Herring’s homicide can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“You wouldn’t want someone sitting on information, knowing who killed your baby, and no one is speaking,” Herring said. “Move if you must, because $25,000 can get you somewhere if you are scared. They have witness protection.”

Also on KCTV5.com: Local families join forces to hand out flyers for unsolved murders

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.