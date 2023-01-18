Bill introduced to squash exceptions to law that allows teen marriage in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill has been introduced in the Kansas House of Representatives to disallow exceptions to a law that currently allows teens to get married in certain cases.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Kansas House Committee on Federal and State Affairs introduced House Bill 2046 to require Kansans to be 18 or older in order to consent to marriage - with no exceptions.

Currently, in the Sunflower State, residents are already required to be 18 or older to consent to marriage, however, a few exceptions do apply. Judges could consent to the marriage of a person under the age of 16 following an investigation and when the marriage is in the best interest of the teen.

State law also allows teens aged 16 and 17 to get married with the consent of their parents or with the consent of a judge. The new law would disallow all exceptions to the current law.

The new bill still proposes the same penalties to those caught breaking the law - a misdemeanor charge and a $500 fine.

HB 2046 was introduced to the House Chamber by the Committee and is slated for discussion on Wednesday.

To read the proposed legislation in full, click HERE.

