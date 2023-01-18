Aging & Style
AMBER Alert: Police looking for missing, endangered 8-month-old girl

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER Alert after an 8-month-old was taken from her mother’s house.

Law enforcement stated Malani Avery was taken by Markelv Avery, a 23-year-old, just before 9:15 a.m. from her mom’s house in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and Belmont Avenue.

Police stated Markelv Avery was armed with a black handgun and was driving a white four-door Honda Acura that was missing its front bumper.

The suspect vehicle in an AMBER Alert issued Wednesday afternoon.
The suspect vehicle in an AMBER Alert issued Wednesday afternoon.(KCPD)

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information has been asked to call 911.

Malani Avery was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink shorts and having a pink blanket.

Markelv Avery was described as a Black man 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and wearing a denim jacket.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

