AMBER Alert: Police looking for missing, endangered 8-month-old girl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER Alert after an 8-month-old was taken from her mother’s house.
Law enforcement stated Malani Avery was taken by Markelv Avery, a 23-year-old, just before 9:15 a.m. from her mom’s house in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and Belmont Avenue.
Police stated Markelv Avery was armed with a black handgun and was driving a white four-door Honda Acura that was missing its front bumper.
Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information has been asked to call 911.
Malani Avery was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink shorts and having a pink blanket.
Markelv Avery was described as a Black man 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and wearing a denim jacket.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
