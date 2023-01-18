Aging & Style
$12 million film incentive bill introduced in Kansas

(Pexels.com)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - A $12 million film incentive bill aimed at bringing in major film productions into the state was introduced by the Kansas Senate Committee on Commerce on Tuesday.

The bill would utilize tax credit incentives totaling $10 million and targeted grants totaling $2 million to incentivize film, video, digital media production and film businesses in Kansas.

Grow Kansas Film, an organization made up of Kansas film professionals, pushed for the legislation.

“Grow Kansas Film believes that this legislation will incentivize national and local production, grow local resources and production capacity, and create an environment to expand programs, support film and media education, and sustain the technological and skilled talent base,” Grow Kansas Film said in a release.

According to mediaservices.com, Kansas is one of 13 states without a film incentive program. Missouri is Kansas’ only border state without an incentive, but Grow Kansas Film said Missouri is pursuing legislation in 2023 as well.

“Film incentives are essential to ensuring Kansas can compete with the rest of America,” said Oscar winner, University of Kansas Film Professor and Grow Kansas Film Advisory Board Member Kevin Willmott.

Hearings are anticipated in early February.

