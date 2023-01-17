WATCH: ‘The Fonz’ hypes up the fans ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Aging & Style
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Henry Winkler’s fandom of Patrick Mahomes is no secret.

Before a Sunday Night Football game against the Chargers, the Chiefs quarterback met the Hollywood icon. He even presented Winkler, often called “The Fonz’ for his Happy Days role of Fonzie, with a jersey.

Embracing the role of being a Chiefs fan, Winkler even voiced a hype video the team published Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Watch below:

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m.

