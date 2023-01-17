Want to see the Chiefs play Jacksonville on Saturday? Here is a free option.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Going to a football game can already be expensive — the tickets, parking and even concessions. Throw in the aspect of a playoff game and your wallet is likely taking a harder hit.

Hy-Vee announced it is giving Chiefs fans the opportunity to attend Saturday afternoon’s playoff game against the Jaguars for free!

The grocer will host the “Hy-Vee SuperCart” at various locations Wednesday and Thursday. On the vehicle will be a large QR code fans can scan for the chance to win four tickets, a parking pass and a $100 Visa gift card.

The randomly-selected winner will be announced Thursday evening.

The SuperCart will be at the following stores:

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Gladstone Hy-Vee (7117 N. Prospect Ave., Gladstone, Missouri) appearance from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Lee’s Summit West (310 S.W. Ward Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri) appearance from 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Mission Hy-Vee (6655 Martway St., Mission, Kansas) appearance from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Olathe Hy-Vee (14955 W. 151st St., Olathe, Kansas) appearance from 2-4 p.m.

The Hy-Vee SuperCart is a 10-foot tall, street-legal, motorized shopping cart. The giant-sized grocery cart can drive on city streets, as the driver sits up in a “kiddie-seat” while transporting up to five additional passengers in the basket, a release stated.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.