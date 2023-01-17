Aging & Style
Want to see the Chiefs play Jacksonville on Saturday? Here is a free option.

A general overall interior view of Arrowhead Stadium during an NFL football game between the...
A general overall interior view of Arrowhead Stadium during an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Going to a football game can already be expensive — the tickets, parking and even concessions. Throw in the aspect of a playoff game and your wallet is likely taking a harder hit.

Hy-Vee announced it is giving Chiefs fans the opportunity to attend Saturday afternoon’s playoff game against the Jaguars for free!

The grocer will host the “Hy-Vee SuperCart” at various locations Wednesday and Thursday. On the vehicle will be a large QR code fans can scan for the chance to win four tickets, a parking pass and a $100 Visa gift card.

The randomly-selected winner will be announced Thursday evening.

The SuperCart will be at the following stores:

Wednesday, Jan. 18

  • Gladstone Hy-Vee (7117 N. Prospect Ave., Gladstone, Missouri) appearance from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Lee’s Summit West (310 S.W. Ward Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri) appearance from 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19

  • Mission Hy-Vee (6655 Martway St., Mission, Kansas) appearance from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Olathe Hy-Vee (14955 W. 151st St., Olathe, Kansas) appearance from 2-4 p.m.

The Hy-Vee SuperCart is a 10-foot tall, street-legal, motorized shopping cart. The giant-sized grocery cart can drive on city streets, as the driver sits up in a “kiddie-seat” while transporting up to five additional passengers in the basket, a release stated.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m.

