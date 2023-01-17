Tickets to go on sale for potential Chiefs-Bills playoff matchup in Atlanta

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills hold serve and win their home playoff matchups this weekend, the two will meet in the AFC Championship game for the second time in three years.

However, the higher-seeded Chiefs would not have the opportunity to host a fourth consecutive conference title game.

The NFL decided a week ago the potential matchup would take place on Jan. 29 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons.

Chiefs season ticket holders who will not be able to see their squad at Arrowhead that day have been given first priority for purchasing tickets to the game in Atlanta. Those will go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 9 a.m.

Other fans can register for a presale code here. Those tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m.

If the AFC Championship Game is not held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, meaning any other matchup besides Chiefs-Bills, tickets purchased as part of the presale for Atlanta would automatically be refunded in full to the original method of payment.

NFL clubs came up with a resolution that resulted in the neutral-site playoff game in the event that two teams would meet in the AFC Championship Game with a difference in games played and a win-loss record disparity of less than one game. A disparity in games between the Chiefs and Bills exists because of the cancellation of the regular season contest between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest early in the first quarter of the game.

Arrowhead Stadium is 794 miles away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Highmark Stadium in Buffalo is 886 miles away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Flights from Kansas City and Buffalo to Atlanta are both roughly two hours in length.

The AFC Championship game will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT.

