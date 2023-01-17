Saving sea turtles - in Missouri? Limited-time event aims to lend a fin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Saving sea turtles may seem like a downstream problem for animal lovers in Kansas and Missouri, but aquarist Traci Cameron says it’s closer to home than you may think.

“Especially being here in the Midwest, any of our pollution that we do here it actually goes downstream, into the river, into the ocean,” Cameron said.

SEALIFE KC’s newest event, “Sea Turtle Rescue” starts in the hatchery. You’ll color in your own turtle and make your way across the aquarium, all while learning about the endangered animals’ lives and how to help save them.

“One in 1,000 sea turtles actually make it to adulthood,” Lauren Szala of SEALIFE Kansas City Aquarium said.

You’ll even meet the aquarium’s two rescued turtles: Gertrude and Lou.

“Our turtles really need our help,” Szala said. “The easiest thing you can do is recycle. Choose reusable water bottles and straws, recycle the plastic you do use, and help keep litter out of the world’s wild places, because all waterways end up back in the ocean – even here in Missouri.”

If you successfully get your baby sea turtle to the “ocean” at the end of the aquarium, you’ll win a prize.

The event goes through March 5.

