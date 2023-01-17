Royals Rally event will give fans chance to interact with team ahead of Spring Training

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals will be putting on an event in early February so fans will have a chance to interact with the team before they head off to Spring Training.

According to information posted online, Royals Rally will be held that Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Royals say this is going to be “a send-off like no other.” A promotional image posted on Twitter says: “Before the team heads to Spring Training, get up and close with your favorite Royals players, meet your new coaching staff, enjoy unique activities, get autographs, and so much more!”

There are three different time slots for fans to pick from. The general public will be able to buy tickets on Wednesday at 10 a.m., but season ticket members can buy tickets now.

The time slots you can pick from are: 10 a.m.-noon, noon-2 p.m., and 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

There were two different tiers of tickets available: General admission for $20, and a Meat and Greet VIP Package for $50. It appears that all the VIP tickets for all three time slots have been sold out, however. (By the way, the name of that VIP package isn’t a typo. It was apparently named that because it included “exclusive access to a BBQ taste-testing competition.”)

Children 5 years old and younger will be able to get in for free, according to their FAQ.

Per their website, the general admission package includes:

Roundtable discussion with players, coaches, and staff

Discounts to the Team Store and Authentics Store

Line access for player autographs

Concessions and bar access

And much more!

Parking will be free. The website says, “At the assigned timed session, GA ticket holders will park in Lots A and B and will enter through Gate D, located on the southwest side of the stadium, VIP ticket holders will park in Lot M and enter through Homeplate Gate C.”

