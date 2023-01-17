Returning the roar: Monster Jam to once again bring the noise to Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If the decibel level at Arrowhead Stadium during a Chiefs game isn’t enough for the casual fan, another event coming to the “Home of the Chiefs” might be exactly what they need.

Monster Jam will return to Kansas City on Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held beforehand (2:30-5:30 p.m.), giving fans the chance to get an up-close view of the gigantic trucks, meet drivers and get autographs.

Kansas City fans will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions. The Stadium Series Blue Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion. The 2023 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Nashville on July 1.

Saigon Shaker (Monster Jam)

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Jan. 24. For more information, click here.

Monster Jam also performed at Arrowhead Stadium in 2019.

