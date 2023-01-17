Returning the roar: Monster Jam to once again bring the noise to Arrowhead Stadium
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If the decibel level at Arrowhead Stadium during a Chiefs game isn’t enough for the casual fan, another event coming to the “Home of the Chiefs” might be exactly what they need.
Monster Jam will return to Kansas City on Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m.
The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held beforehand (2:30-5:30 p.m.), giving fans the chance to get an up-close view of the gigantic trucks, meet drivers and get autographs.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Jan. 24. For more information, click here.
Monster Jam also performed at Arrowhead Stadium in 2019.
