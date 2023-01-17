Raymore officials lobbying to prevent potential landfill proposal

RAYMORE, Mo. (KCTV) - The city of Raymore is continuing to warn residents about a proposal for a potential landfill just outside the city limits.

In the fall, Mayor Kris Turnbow told KCTV5 about discussions that had taken place involving a developer interested in creating a dumping site just north of 155th Street, between Peterson Road and Horridge Road, inside the boundaries of Kansas City and Jackson County.

No formal discussions or filings had taken place with Kansas City or state officials, but Turnbow and other city officials had wanted to learn more about any plans in the works.

On Friday, Mayor Kris Turnbow published an update regarding that search. In a post on the city’s website, he wrote that Raymore would start a lobbying effort to speak with local senators and representatives about thwarting any potential proposals for use of the site as a landfill.

The city is also planning a public meeting for Feb. 16 to share more information with residents.

“We’re not so conceited that we don’t think there’s a need for a landfill in our region, but this is just a horrible site,” Turnbow said. “We’d like to head this off before an official application is dropped.”

Kansas City and Raymore residents near the site have shared Turnbow’s concern.

James Case and his neighbors have been organizing to find out more about the potential project. They’re worried about the smell a landfill could bring and its impact on property values. They were also worried about groundwater contamination, especially so close to Longview Lake.

“We really have to talk amongst ourselves to get an understanding of how to prevent something like this and find a more appropriate place for a project like this,” Case said.

KCTV5 reached out to one of the parties Raymore has listed as an interested developer of the site. They reiterated that no formal discussions have taken place with Kansas City or Raymore officials, but stated that they could not directly address Turnbow’s claims about the potential development of the site.

