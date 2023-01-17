Aging & Style
Prosecutor charges man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend in Aurora, Mo.

Nick Morris/Lawrence County Jail
Nick Morris/Lawrence County Jail(ky3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A judge did not issue a bond for a man wanted for the kidnapping of a woman in Aurora, Mo.

Nick Morris turned himself in to police following an incident on January 14. He faces kidnapping and assault. Morris stated on Facebook the claims against them are “completely false.”

Investigators say Morris fought with two men lured to the Price Cutter parking lot in Aurora early Saturday morning. Investigators say he ambushed the men and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend. Investigators say he drove her to a home in Monett, where he assaulted her. Investigators say he drove the victim to her home in Aurora.

Police noted the victim had bruises and scratches. She sought medical attention at an Aurora hospital.

The victim’s disappearance led to a statewide Endangered Person Advisory.

