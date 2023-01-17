Aging & Style
Police looking into vandalism at Blue Valley High’s football stadium, press box

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is looking into “vandalism” at Blue Valley High’s football stadium and press box.

A statement from the school states that “hate and malicious acts of vandalism” have no place in the school district.

The police department confirmed to KCTV5 News that a school resource officer made a “destruction of property” report on Monday afternoon.

Members of the community are asked to reach out to the police department if they have information about the vandalism that occurred.

No further details about what the vandalism said, where exactly it was, or what method was used were provided.

The full statement from the school district is below.

