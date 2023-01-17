Police looking into vandalism at Blue Valley High’s football stadium, press box

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is looking into “vandalism” at Blue Valley High’s football stadium and press box.

The police department confirmed to KCTV5 News that a school resource officer made a “destruction of property” report on Monday afternoon.

Members of the community are asked to reach out to the police department if they have information about the vandalism that occurred.

No further details about what the vandalism said, where exactly it was, or what method was used were provided.

The full statement from the school district is below.

Hate and malicious acts of vandalism have no place at Blue Valley High or at any Blue Valley school. If any member of the community has information about the vandalism at Blue Valley High’s football stadium and press box, please contact the Overland Park Police Department.

