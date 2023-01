KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Bug!

Bug is a 6-and-1/2-year-old terrier mix who has been at Great Plains SPCA for 610 days. That’s more than a year-and-a-half!

She is looking for a nice quiet home where she can focus on being your best friend.

Bug is currently in a foster home. Email behavior@greatplainsspca.org if you are interested in meeting Bug!

