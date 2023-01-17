One month later, Kansas City family still looking for answers in man’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - He told his mother he was stopping for cigarettes and that was the very last time Valerie Niehouse spoke to her son.

On Nov. 28, 29-year-old Dustin Niehouse was shot and killed at the Cloud 9 liquor store in Kansas City, Missouri.

Now, more than a month later, his mother is still struggling to understand why her son was murdered.

Monday night, a vigil was held in Dustin’s honor. It was more than a remembrance, however.

“I know we’re all going to miss him so much,” one woman said. “We do miss him.”

At the corner of NE Antioch Road and NE 43rd Street, there was no fighting back the tears.

“I’m so sorry, Valerie,” the woman sobbed.

It was Dustin Niehouse’s 30th birthday, but candles were being lit in his memory — not as a celebration.

Dustin died on Nov. 29. He took his last breath after being shot the day before. His mother told KCTV5 he was shot five times.

A suspect is in custody, but Valerie has yet to hear any details of a motive or what led to her son’s shooting.

It was hard to put into words how much they miss Dustin, but friends and family hoped they would find some sense of closure through the vigil.

“There’s no reason for this, no matter what happened in there,” his friend Anthony said. “I just hope something comes out — some kind of justice comes out for what happened, you know?”

“He was just so full of life,” his mother said through tears. “He loved hunting and fishing, and he loved Pokémon Go. He didn’t have any children of his own, but he has a lot of nieces and nephews and he was the best uncle in the world to them.”

If you know anything or may have seen what happened at Cloud 9 Liquor, you are asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

