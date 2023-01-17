Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Man charged in October crash that killed woman in Overland Park

Alexander Grayson Kohrs.
Alexander Grayson Kohrs.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man is facing charges, accused of driving while intoxicated, following a fatal crash that happened in Overland Park on Oct. 30.

Court documents state that 22-year-old Alexander Grayson Kohrs has been charged with second-degree murder or, in the alternative, DUI - involuntary manslaughter.

The crash he’s been charged in connection with happened on Oct. 30, 2022.

His bond has been set at $250,000.

Karla O’Malley died as a result of the crash. Her obituary states she was 62 years old and that she passed away on Dec. 8. Doctors did everything they could, according to the obituary, but she never regained consciousness.

Her obituary states that she was helping take care of her grandchildren that October night.

It says that, on her way home, she was “hit from behind by a drunk driver on a residential street near her home.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

“What he believed in and what he spent his life doing is very much in alignment with our...
Hundreds volunteer time at Harvesters for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Neighbors told KCTV5 a home in the area of 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue caught fire just...
Monday morning house fire in KCK leaves 1 dead
The authorities were looking for a suspect in Overland Park after a man driving a stolen Jeep...
Overland Park police look for suspect after patrol vehicle is rammed
The city of Raymore is continuing to warn residents about a proposal for a potential landfill...
Raymore officials lobbying to prevent potential landfill proposal
The Ray County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a woman’s death as a homicide after her...
Ray County sheriff asks for information about woman whose remains were found by mushroom hunter