Man charged in October crash that killed woman in Overland Park

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man is facing charges, accused of driving while intoxicated, following a fatal crash that happened in Overland Park on Oct. 30.

Court documents state that 22-year-old Alexander Grayson Kohrs has been charged with second-degree murder or, in the alternative, DUI - involuntary manslaughter.

The crash he’s been charged in connection with happened on Oct. 30, 2022.

His bond has been set at $250,000.

Karla O’Malley died as a result of the crash. Her obituary states she was 62 years old and that she passed away on Dec. 8. Doctors did everything they could, according to the obituary, but she never regained consciousness.

Her obituary states that she was helping take care of her grandchildren that October night.

It says that, on her way home, she was “hit from behind by a drunk driver on a residential street near her home.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.