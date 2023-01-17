KC police trying to ID suspect following shooting on bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying to identify a suspect following a shooting that happened on a KCATA bus in late December.

According to the police, the shooting happened inside a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus in the area of E. 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue on Dec. 30 shortly after 5 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Black man who is between 30 and 40 years old. He has locs, also known as dreadlocks, and may be unhoused.

He was last seen wearing a blue Carhartt hoodie with a zipper, a black Carhartt beanie, black pants and white shoes.

The police said he may frequent the E. 45th Street corridor between Garfield Avenue and Prospect Avenue.

If you know who he is or where he might be, you are asked to call Detective Wellington with the Special Investigation Squad at 816-482-2900.

KCTV5 News has reached out to the police, asking if anyone was injured in this shooting.

