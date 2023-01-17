K-State announces statewide economic partnership plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is launching it’s 105 county partnership plan. K-State said in a conference Tuesday at the Statehouse that the partnership is aimed at economic growth with a goal of creating 3,000 new jobs and $3 billion in investment by the year 2029.

Partners within the initiative include Network Kansas and the Greater Topeka Partnership. The hope is to foster new business and to expand existing business. They are also hoping to attract new outside investment to the state.

When asked if the statewide goal was achievable, Kansas State University president Richard Linton said absolutely.

“We’re responsible for being in all 105 communities through our extension network throughout the state,” said Linton. “So, actually it’s very easy for us to adapt and to get connected. We already have those relationships, those business relationships in these communities. We have people employed all over the state with the partnership we have with Network Kansas, K-State and K-State extension, it’s very achievable.”

Linton will be coming back to Topeka Monday, January 23 to discuss the next steps of the partnership with GTP.

