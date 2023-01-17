Judge approves settlement in deadly Westport firetruck crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Jackson County, Missouri, judge approved a settlement in the deadly Westport fire truck crash.

The crash happened in December of 2021.

A pumper driven by Dominick Biscari ran a red light, smashing into an SUV carrying two people.

The collision also killed pedestrian Tammi Knight, who was standing on the sidewalk where the collision finally ended.

Dispatch audio revealed the truck had been told to stand down about a minute earlier, but it just kept going.

The settlement means each family was awarded a total close to $540,000. It represents the maximum amount allowed under state law for the city’s responsibility, which is around $460,000. The remaining $80,000 comes from Farmers Insurance, which is Biscari’s private auto insurance.

The families continue another lawsuit against the city, which involves a breach of contract claim.

That lawsuit revealed at least one other KCFD employee previously warned supervisors about Biscari’s driving. An email was sent entitled “Horrendous Driving.”

In it, a fellow KCFD employee wrote they were in fear of their life and warned Biscari’s driving was “dangerous to myself and to the citizens of Kansas City also.”

The Jackson County prosecutor has yet to determine if Biscari should face criminal charges for the crash.

