Greenwood man pleads guilty to murdering woman in 2019

Dana C. Jones.
Dana C. Jones.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, admitting to murdering a woman inside a residence in Greenwood, Missouri, in 2019.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 48-year-old Dana C. Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to the terms of a plea agreement, Jones was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder conviction and five years in prison for each of the other convictions. All the sentences were set to run concurrently.

According to court records, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the 1200 block of S. Harris Road in Greenwood on June 26, 2019, after receiving a call about a possible shooting. Greenwood is just south of Lee’s Summit.

When deputies arrived, they tried to stop Jones from leaving the residence. He fled, however, until his Nissan GTR went off the road nearby.

When deputies went inside the house, they found a woman who had been fatally shot. She was later identified as Kimberly Renee Alcorn.

Witnesses said that Alcorn and Jones had gotten into an argument, then gunshots were heard coming from the room they were in.

