Gov. urges Kansans to act during Radon Action Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has urged Kansans to take steps toward safety during Radon Action Month in January 2023.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed on Tuesday, Jan. 12, that January is Radion Action Month in the Sunflower State. Through a partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansans have been urged to test their homes, schools and work sites for radon to minimize long-term health risks.

“Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. and the first in people who have never smoked,” said Jason Meinholdt, director of the Radiation Control Program. “The only way to know if you have elevated levels of radon in your home is to test. Test. Fix. Save a life.”

Gov. Kelly noted that radon is a natural gas that can come from the soil and become a health hazard when it is concentrated inside a home, school, business or other structure.

The Environmental Protection Agency has estimated that indoor radon contributes to 21,000 lung cancer deaths in the U.S. annually. Exposure causes no immediate symptoms and often goes unrecognized until serious health complications arise.

Kelly indicated that more than one in four homes across the state have high radon levels. She said DeSoto, Eudora, Gardner, Junction City, Lawrence, Manhattan, Olathe, Salina and Topeka all have building codes that require new homes to be built with radon-resistant techniques.

Additionally, the Governor said more counties like Shawnee and Douglas counties have adopted this modification to their building codes.

Kelly noted that inexpensive radon test kits are available at local hardware and builders’ supply stores and Kansas county extension offices. She said these kits can reveal the amount of radon in any building. Those with high levels can usually be fixed with simple and affordable venting techniques. Homeowners should talk to a certified radon contractor if high levels are found.

For a list of certified radon contractors is available through the Kansas Radon Hotline at 800-693-5343.

