Gov. Parson to deliver State of the State Address Jan. 18

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18.

During the address, he’ll detail his Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal.

Parson will also use the speech to announce his legislative priorities for the current session.

It will be at 3 p.m. in the Missouri House Chamber at the State Capitol.

