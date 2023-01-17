Aging & Style
FORECAST: Rain expected for most of Wednesday

It will rain for most of the day; there’s a chance of seeing a wintry mix or snow farther north.
By Alena Lee
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clouds will increase this evening ahead of our next storm system. This will bring widespread rain and a few embedded thunderstorms early Wednesday. It will rain for most of the day; there’s a chance of seeing a wintry mix or snow farther north. The best chance for any frozen precipitation will occur between extreme northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Rain will taper off by the afternoon and evening hours before another round of precipitation moves back in overnight into early Thursday. Right now, roads should be primarily wet with a few showers developing on the backside of this storm system. With that being said, it might be cold enough to see a wintry mix or snow pass through the metro very early Thursday. No accumulation is expected. Rainfall totals could range from 0.25 to 0.75 inches once all said and done. The rest of the week looks chilly and dry. We’ll then turn our attention to the weekend, which has a chance of more rain and snow returning to the region.

