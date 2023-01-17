FORECAST: 40s Tuesday, with wet weather later in the week

As low pressure from Monday exits to the east, we will begin a trend of calmer conditions for the next 12 to 18 hours on our Tuesday. We’ll have mostly clear skies with wind out of the northwest throughout Tuesday, along with temperatures slowly falling. We anticipate high temperatures to peak within the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon.

That being said, an area of low pressure has developed and continues to transfer from the southwest into the Central Plains. Overnight tonight, heavy clouds develop, and shower activity can begin as early as midnight. Wet weather is more likely through the morning and daytime Wednesday, with wind gusting between 20 and 25 mph on average. Temperatures will fall compared to today’s forecast. Expect afternoon highs Wednesday in the upper 30s and low 40s, but as we continue to approach the evening, our wet weather threat may transition into snow showers or a rain/snow mix. Most models indicate that snow showers will be more likely to occur to our northern counties near Iowa border, with minor accumulation ranging between a quarter-of-an-inch to 3 inches.

We will continue with the potential of snow development or a wintry mix through Thursday mid-morning. Colder air takes over, and afternoon high temperatures are expected in the upper 30s and lower 40s clear through the weekend and into next week. Morning lows may drop as cold as the upper teens. By the weekend, the forecast is indicating a weak low-pressure system with an opportunity to bring in yet again a rain and snow mixture. All the models do not lineup together, however, and in fact, have split the forecast between either getting rain and a snow mixture, or neither. At this time, I would prepare for a wintry mix threat as a precaution.

