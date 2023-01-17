In effort to prevent case going cold, police renew push for info in 2020 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Dec. 12, 2020, someone shot and killed a man 12 days before his 30th birthday.

Kansas City, Kansas, police reported that Enice Fuel was sitting in his blue 2011 Dodge Journey in the area of North 11th Street and Orville Avenue when his life was taken.

“Someone saw something or heard something - could be they thought it was nothing so they said nothing,” KCKPD stated. “In reality, it could be that one little bit of information that will allow detectives to make an arrest and bring justice to Enice’s family. Now is the time for them to come forward before the person or persons responsible for this young man’s death inflicts pain on another family through violence.”

Officers stated there are no new leads in the investigation, but they do not want the case to go cold.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477. All tips are anonymous, and people may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

